Lebanon man killed in Springfield shooting

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police in southwestern Missouri's Springfield say a man from nearby Lebanon is dead after being shot outside a convenience store.

Police say 25-year-old Brendan Riggs died at a hospital early Sunday, shortly after the shooting.

Police say a suspect has been taken in for questioning, though no charges had been filed as of midday Sunday.

An autopsy was pending.