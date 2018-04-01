Lee's Summit Getting Google High-Speed Fiber

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) - Another Kansas City suburb has signed on to receive Google Fiber, the search giant's high-speed Internet service.

Lee's Summit is the ninth Kansas City area city to reach an agreement with Google Fiber since the service was first introduced to the area in 2012. Google Fiber plans to construct a high-speed broadband network that can transmit up to one gigabit of data per second, which is almost 100 times faster than conventional home broadband.

The Kansas City Star reports the Lee's Summit City Council on Thursday approved three agreements that cover installation and operation of the fiber optic network in the city.

There is so far no indication when the service will be available to Lee's Summit residents.