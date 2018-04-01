Lee's Summit man bitten by a rabid bat

By: The Associated Press

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) - A bat that bit a suburban Kansas City man has tested positive for rabies.

Police say the Lee's Summit man was bitten on the foot last week when he was standing outside on his deck. Animal control officers recovered the bat from the home and sent it to be tested for rabies. Results Tuesday showed the bat tested positive for rabies.

It was the third rabid bat found in Lee's Summit since early June.

The Kansas City Star reports the man, who was not identified, has started a precautionary series of rabies shots.