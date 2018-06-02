Lefever to Coach US Thrope Cup Team

COLUMBIA - Mizzou associate track and field head coach Dan Lefever has been selected as the head coach of the men's USA Track and Field Thorpe Cup Team, which pits the nation's top combined event athletes in a head-to-head competition against Germany. The competition will be held in Chula Vista, Calif., from August 13-14.

"I am very honored to have been selected to coach the team," Lefever said. "Being able to represent the USA in anything is very special and I am very grateful for the opportunity. The Thorpe cup is a special event and I am thrilled to be involved with it. I believe it will be fun to coach with Matt Chisam and work with some great athletes as we take on a very good German team."

The Thorpe Cup is an international track and field competition between the USA and Germany. Teams are made up of up to seven men and seven women who compete in decathlon and heptathlon. Athletes received a predetermined number of points based upon their performances in each of the events in the decathlon and heptathlon. The top five men's and top three women's scores are added together to determine the overall men's and women's team winners.

Lefever, who has coached his fair share of successful decathletes at Mizzou, will share the coaching responsibilities of this year's team with Matt Chisam, the combined events coach at Harvard. A familiar face will join Lefever as a member of the US Thorpe Cup team as former Tiger All-American Nick Adcock will compete with the US. Also competing for the United States will be Miller Moss, Chris Randolph, Mark Jellison, Matthew Johnson, Matthew Clark and Joe Detmer.