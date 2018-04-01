Legendary Coach Visits MU

It's not every day that the NCAA men's division one winningest coach strolls into your gym.

"Man, this guy, all he does, he knows how to win, you know, no matter what," said MU guard Keon Lawrence.

And that happened Saturday, when head coach Bob Knight brought his Texas Tech Red Raiders into Mizzou Arena for a duel with Missouri.

But Knight's 884 wins would do little to intimidate the Tigers.

"He's a great coach, but he wasn't playing tonight, so I mean, I wasn't going up against him," said Jason Horton.

At the start of the second half, a typically disciplined Knight-coached team began to look anything but against the Tigers' pressure.

"We did a good job of just like, locking up. You know, coach told us we had to improve on our defense and I think we improved a lot," added Lawrence.

"If there's anything we're going to hang our hats on, it's our defense. We were in a lot of places and doing a lot of good things," said Head Coach Mike Anderson.

Texas Tech shot over 50 percent in the first half, but just 30 percent in the second.

"I think the way we play, it kind of gets the other team rattled, cause we get steals and the crowd gets loud, and we're scrambling and trapping," added Horton.

Now after losing it's first four Big 12 contests to start conference play, Missouri has two straight conference victories.

"We feel like we can beat a lot of people, and winning just shows that when we work hard, we can beat anybody," said MU forward Leo Lyons.

A rematch with Kansas State awaits next after defeating one of the best coaches in the game.

"It does feel good to beat Bobby Knight, he's a great coach you know, he's legendary. It just feels good to get a win against him," Lyons said.

The Tigers were able to keep The General from his 885th win for one more day.