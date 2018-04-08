Legislation Could Cap Lawyer Fees

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawyers who enter into contingency fee contracts with the state's attorney general could see those fees capped, under legislation taken up Monday by a Senate committee. The bill would restrict the attorney general's ability to use outside lawyers. It would also limit those lawyers' fees, and make their expense reports a public record.

Former Florida attorney general Bill McCollum told the committee such provisions would help ensure that private lawyers hired by the state work toward settlements that benefit Missouri taxpayers. Kansas City attorney Steve Gorny says trial lawyers support the transparency provisions. But Gorny also says fees should not be limited, because law firms often dedicate large amounts of time and up-front financing to such cases.