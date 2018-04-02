Legislation Funding for State Nursing Homes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Governor Jay Nixon is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that will provide the money needed to continue running state nursing homes for military veterans.

He says funding for Missouri veterans homes is in jeopardy under a budget being considered.

Lawmakers have until May 11 to send the governor a budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. They have an additional week to pass a bill authorizing a dedicated funding source for veterans homes.