Legislator introduces Haileys Law to streamline Amber Alert system

JEFFERSON CITY - House Bill 697, known as Hailey’s Law, was introduced this week to streamline Missouri’s Amber Alert system.

Representative Curtis Trent (R-Springfield) introduced the bill following a meeting with the families of Hailey Owens and Craig Wood.

Earlier this month, both families joined other child safety advocates in Jefferson City to talk to legislators about the potential of streamlining Missouri’s Amber Alert reporting systems.

The bill gives officers across the state the ability to issue an Amber Alert digitally, which could shave time off the issuing process. This would happen from integrating Missouri’s Amber Alert system with the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System (MULES) and the Regional Justice Information Service (REJIS).

Since the death of Hailey Owens in 2014, the Springfield community has rallied around her parents, Jeff and Stacey Barfield, to speed up Missouri’s Amber Alert system.

“This bill gives our law enforcement officers more of the tools they need to protect the children of our State.” said Rep. Trent.

HB 697 also requires the Amber Alert System Oversight Committee to meet at least annually to discuss potential improvements to the Amber alert system.

"We believe these upgrades in our Amber Alert system will help streamline the reporting process in a commonsense way that could help children in the future." said Lt. Darewin Claridy of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.