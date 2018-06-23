Legislators Begin Filing Bills for 2012

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers submitted bills Thursday for the 2012 regular session of the state legislature. More than fifteen pieces of legislation were filed Thursday, with legislators from across the political spectrum already trumpeting their own initiatives.

The bills currently listed by House Speaker Steven Tilley include a tax amnesty for some Missouri taxpayers and a call for Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich to perform one-time audits on "selected state agencies."

Another bill would provide a tax deduction for those who build and own storm shelters built in the United States.

In a news release, State Sen. Brian Munzlinger, R-Williamstown, said he would propose three bills dealing with veterans care and "transparency in state departments receiving federal money."

Legislation granting control of the St. Louis Police Department to local officials--an ongoing issue in the State House--was also filed by Sen. Joe Keaveny, D-St. Louis.

The regular session of the legislature starts on Jan. 4, 2012.