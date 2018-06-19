Legislators Return For Special Session Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY - The state capitol in Jefferson City was eerily quiet Monday afternoon, with legislators off for the holiday. However, Tuesday morning they will return for a special session.

The agenda centers around job creation in the state, with one key piece of legislation being the "made in Missouri" jobs package. Businesses exporting a certain percentage of their sales would recieve tax breaks if the plan is passed.

In addition, the possible creation of a China Hub at Lambert Airport in St. Louis will also be discussed. If passed, the airport would serve as a place where imported goods could be stored and purchased.

Supporters of these plans say they help to ensure that Missouri is a strong player in years to come in both the local economy, as well as in the global economy. However, opponents say they're not worth the cost. The plans call for cuts to tax credits currently given to the elderly and disabled.

The special session is scheduled to begin Tuesday at noon.