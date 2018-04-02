Legislators Urged to Expand State's Autism Resources

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Advocates and parents of autistic children say the state needs to expand its response as awareness of the disorder grows. Advocates yesterday told a state panel in Cape Girardeau that the definition of autism has been expanded to include people who can function but have traits of the more serious forms of the condition. Missouri officials have increased spending on autism treatment to $3.6 million. State Senator Jason Crowell of Cape Girardeau told the panel that the state needs to do more as academics and private organizations are paying more attention to autism. Federal officials say one in 150 children are diagnosed with the condition that is in the "autism spectrum."