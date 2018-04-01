Legislators Want to Keep Surplus

Missouri has $200 million in extra money this year, and they want to keep this as padding. T hey are also trying to figure out where to spend the other $21 million in the budget. So far, the first four house bills have passed without major changes. These explain money distribution, public debt, elementary, secondary, and higher education, and the department of transportation. They still have nine more bills to get through. The budget must be finalized by May 11th, but a member of the majority caucus expects it to be done by the end of the week. This budget goes into effect July 1st of this until and goes until June 30th of next year.