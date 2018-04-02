Legislature ends restraining order on political insider

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri political insider accused of sexually harassing legislative interns is allowed into the Capitol again.

A judge on Monday dismissed a case seeking to extend a restraining order that had barred Daivd Poger from the Capitol.

House Counsel David Welch said authorities hadn't been able to locate Poger to serve him with the protection order, which was issued after interns complained he made unwanted advances toward them.

Welch said the Legislature still will limit Poger's access to the building by requiring him to notify Capitol Police before visiting and by prohibiting him from interacting with interns.

Poger's attorney, Gaylin Rich Carver, said those restrictions are not enforceable. She said Poger has been treated more harshly than former lawmakers who resigned last year over allegations of inappropriate behavior with interns.