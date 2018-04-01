Legislature passes University of Missouri review commission

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have approved the creation of a commission to review the University of Missouri System's policies and administrative structure.

The measure approved in the House on Tuesday follows months of legislative criticism over how the university handled protests over what some students saw as indifference to racism at the Columbia campus.

Columbia Republican Rep. Caleb Rowden says lawmakers are trying to work with the system to enact change. The commission is expected to recommend changes for the system by the end of the year.

The Republican House speaker and the Senate president pro tem will appoint members.

The measure has received pushback from some Democrats who say their party should also be involved in appointing members. One Democratic lawmaker has questioned whether the commission will be effective.