Lehtera scores winner, Blues beat Panthers 2-1 in shootout

By: The Associated Press

SUNRISE, Florida (AP) - Jori Lehtera scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a shootout, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Sunday.

Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for St. Louis in the shootout, and Brad Boyes converted for Florida. Lehtera beat Roberto Luongo with a shot between the pads.

Jaden Schwartz scored in regulation for the Blues, who are 15-3 in their last 18 games. Brian Elliott stopped 40 shots, including 20 in the third period and two in overtime.

The Blues earned their third consecutive win and sixth in a row over the Panthers. Florida hasn't defeated St. Louis since a 4-0 victory on Oct. 31, 2009.

Nick Bjugstad scored for the Panthers, and Luongo made 32 saves.