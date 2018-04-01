Lemonade Raises Money for Veterans

Seven-year old Oliver Cardwell's summer lemonade stand is making a big difference in the lives of Jefferson City veterans this summer.

With temperatures near 100 degrees Saturday, U.S. Veterans and other locals all showed up to cool off with a cup of Oliver's famous lemonade.

Oliver's grandparents are part of the Missouri Riders, the honor flight's motorcycle escorts, and helped spread the word about the lemonade stand.

Oliver has raised 653 dollars to date, enough to send to veterans to the memorial in Washington D.C.