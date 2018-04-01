Lenoir Woods Hosts Missouri Summer Concert Series

COLUMBIA - Musicians tuned up and studied their music sheets, while residents of Lenoir Woods Lutheran Senior Services filed into their seats for the summer concert series Wednesday night. The Missouri Symphony Society continued its, "Hot Summer Nights" concerts with a classical concert.

The Missouri Symphony Orchestra featured musicians from Taiwan, Germany and Georgia. The, "Hot Summer Nights" series continues with another concert on Saturday. The concerts take place all over Columbia through July 9th.

The Missouri Symphony Orchestra kicked off Lenoir Woods own Summer Concert Series. The senior service center plans on hosting four other musical concerts throughout the summer. Some of the other performers will be Lisa Rose Hot House Jazz Band, Cathy Barton and Dave Para, Canote Family Singers and Jeff Copeland.

The Lenoir Woods recreation team planned these events to entertain residents while its community center is under renovation.

Residents enjoyed barbecue and drinks at a concession stand, and all the profits went to the orchestra.

The next concert for Lenoir Woods will be Lisa Rose on July 18th.