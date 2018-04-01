Leroy Blunt dies at age 94 Monday evening

Matt Blunt, Leroy Blunt, and Roy Blunt

COLUMBIA - Leroy Blunt died at age 94 Monday evening in the Marshfield Care Center in Marshfield, Missouri.

Leroy Blunt is the father of Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Niangua, and is the grandfather of former Missouri Governor Matt Blunt.

Leroy Blunt died from the effects of a stroke that took place one year ago. He worked as a businessman and dairy farmer and served four terms in the Missouri General Assembly.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Marshfield. The family requests that people contribute to the Marshfield Center Building Fund instead of bringing flowers.