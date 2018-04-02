Lesbian settles lawsuit over firing in Kansas City diocese

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Kansas City church worker who said she was fired after her same-sex marriage was publicized settled her lawsuit with the Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese.

The Kansas City Star reports the amount awarded to Colleen Simon, a former food pantry coordinator, was not released.

Simon alleged in her lawsuit that her supervisors knew she was a married lesbian and had said her sexual orientation wasn't an issue.

But she was fired two weeks after The Star wrote an article in April 2014 about her marriage.

On Tuesday, Jackson County Judge Kenneth R. Garrett III dismissed Simon's allegation of alleged fraud concerning priests' statements regarding her sexual orientation and her employment. But he declined to dismiss two other questions about procedure and overtime.