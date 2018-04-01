Lessons Learned from Trip to Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Both schools entered the SEC during expansion and both schools call Columbia home, but that's where the similarities ended on Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers learned a harsh lesson about life on the road in the SEC. Saturday they took a 31-10 beating courtesy of the seventh ranked South Carolina Gamecocks.

Head coach Gary Pinkel had this to say the following Monday: "We played a very good fotball team and I'm very disappointed in the way we executed. I think we're better than that. Where it gets fixes is on the practice field, and the consistency of doing things on the practice field, and then carrying those things over on gameday. And that's something we're going to work very hard to do."

South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw missed his first pass attempt... and then didn't throw an incompletion for the rest of the game... connecting on his next 20.

Junior linebacker Donovan Bonner said, "We've got to come out tomorrow and have a great practice and do what we do best. We had a lot of mental errors, a lot of missed tackles and things like that, and we've just got to focus on what we can do and go back to our old tradition and get stuff done."

After making a trip to Central Florida, Mizzou will continue SEC play at home with Vanderbilt, scheduled to kick off at 6pm on October 6th.