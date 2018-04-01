Letter to Fire Chief Prompts Protest

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A group of firefighters pickets outside St. Louis City Hall, upset that Mayor Francis Slay is calling on Fire Chief Sherman George to promote firefighters based on a promotions exam. The group FIRE is made up mostly of black firefighters. They say the promotion tests are unfair and are racially biased. Another group that represents firefighters, the local chapter of the IAFF union, has been pushing for the promotions for years. Several firefighters passed the promotions test, but were not promoted because of concerns about the test's fairness. A judge ruled those firefighters should be promoted, but George has refused to comply with that order, prompting Slay's letter earlier this week.