Leutkemeyer Questions Federal Shoreline Plan

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer and other members of Congress wrote a letter Wednesday outlining concerns regarding the changes to the Shoreline Management Plan Project No. 459 proposed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The letter raises concerns regarding the plan. It says the plan is too vague and could result in removal of thousands of homes. Leutkemeyer said in a letter to FERC Chairman Jon Wellinghoff, "The unnecessary removal of any structure along the lake or changes to longstanding policies surrounding private property rights and lake access would result in significant economic turmoil for property owners and small businessmen and women invested in the region."

Luetkemeyer is concerned that Ameren, Mo. will not be given enough time to review and complete registration of certain buildings within the project's boundary of 2,800 buildings along 1,100 miles of shoreline.

Luetkemeyer requests that the deadline to complete and review be extended beyond the current deadline of May 2012 to accommodate Ameren and property owners at the lake.