Lexington Hopes for Survival as an Art Center

LEXINGTON, Mo. (AP) - The northwest Missouri town of Lexington is banking on art to help reignite its economy.

Lexington recently won a competition with four other towns to be chosen to receive two years of help from the University of Missouri to start the art effort.

Supporters of the project say they hope the town about 50 miles east of Kansas City will eventually attract artists from Kansas City, St. Louis and elsewhere. They hope those artists' work will attract visitors for art fairs and music festivals, and that some people might choose to move to the town.

The Kansas City Star reports if the competition led by the MU Extension service is successful, it might be repeated in other small struggling towns.