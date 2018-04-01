LGBT Event

Residents attended part of the "Not in our Town" series by viewing a documentary called Staging a Response to Hate.

The documentary was shown to bring attention to crimes such as Matthew Shepard's murder. This event gave citizens an opportunity to confide in one another and learn more about the LGBT community.

"When we come together in community circles, it begins to break that down so you have face to face interaction with a person," said program coordinator Nanette Ward. "And you begin to break down those misunderstandings that come with really not knowing someone who might be different than you are."

All citizens were welcomed to the event regardless of personal perspective or life experiences. Support groups throughout Columbia are offered for families and friends of the LGBT community.