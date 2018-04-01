Libraries feeling pinch of state budget fight

JOPLIN (AP) - A dispute between Gov. Jay Nixon and the Missouri Legislature is causing some financial pain for libraries in the state, particularly in small or rural areas.

Citing a potential revenue loss from the sales tax cuts, Nixon vetoed or withheld more than $1 billion of the Legislature's $27 billion budget. The withholdings include more than $6.6 million budgeted for the state's public libraries, The Joplin Globe reported.

That loss is being felt at smaller libraries. For example, the withholding of about $20,000 is 4 percent of the Carthage Public Library's budget.

Library director Julie Yockey said the loss of funds could cause reductions in book buys and programming, and might force fewer hours or closures if it continues for more than a year.