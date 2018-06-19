Library Accepts Food Instead of Fines

ST. LOUIS (AP) -Those with overdue items from the St. Louis Public Library can now pay their fines by donating canned food.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the library for the fifth year is accepting canned food donations in lieu of fine payments. The food goes to the St. Louis Area Foodbank, and last year's donations were enough to provide 10,000 meals.

A library user can reduce his or her fine by $1 for every food item donated, up to $25. Donations cannot be used for fees or damaged or lost items.

Photo courtesy of Flickr user Krossbow