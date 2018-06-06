Library Board Turns Down Tax Raise

COLUMBIA - Local library officials decided Thursday night they will not seek a higher tax rate from property owners. Under state law, the Boone County Library District Board had the option to make that change. The state allows libraries to set a tax rate within certain limits.



In 1999, voters approved a top rate of 32 cents per one hundred dollars assessed valuation.



The Boone County District Board was considering a 30.41 cent rate.



However, after votes were tallied, the board decided to keep the current 29.86 cent rate. Board members say they are comfortable with the current rate and have enough money on reserve to hold that rate for two years.



Board member Patricia Powell said future plans for libraries will not be delayed because of this decision. Reserve funds are enough to cover the costs.



"In Callaway and Fulton, we have a library that needs some updating, and so that's what we've been saving for. Updates and things that need to happen in facilities that's one area of our reserve in particular."



Melissa Carr, Library Director, noted that the current economic conditions made the board think twice before raising taxes. "We went back, did some numbers, and the board reviewed that, and really felt we could make do this year, without asking our community," said Carr.