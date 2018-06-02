Library Enjoys Performance from Renowned Storyteller

COLUMBIA - Kids at the Columbia Public Library journeyed back in time on Thursday with internationally-renowned storyteller and author, Jim Weiss.

Weiss has been a professional storyteller and author for 22 years. He and his wife formed a production company called Greathall Productions and have recorded 44 different storytelling CDs so far. His work has received national awards from organizations like the American Library Association and Parents' Choice Foundation.

Weiss travels around the world throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and the Middle East telling his stories in schools, libraries and at other community events. He has also performed at the White House's annual Easter event.

The Daniel Boone Regional Library asked Weiss to perform for families and children throughout the community this week.

"I've been going from library to library, and a few of the elementary schools too, telling stories, fiction and history, to the kids to get them turned on to classic literature and history, which is what I do," said Weiss.