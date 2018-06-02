Libyan Gov't Confirms Gadhafi's Death

WASHINGTON (AP) - A U.S. official says Libya's new government has told the United States that Moammar Gadhafi is dead. The official said Libya's Transitional National Council informed U.S. officials in Libya of the development Thursday. The official said TNC chief Mahmoud Jibril was expected to officially announce Gadhafi's death soon. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the U.S. cannot independently confirm Gadhafi's death.