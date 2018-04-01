License Plate Theft Up in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Some thieves in St. Louis aren't going after cars, just the cars' license plates.

KSDK-TV reports that license plate theft is up 130 percent in the city over the same period from a year ago. Police cited 49 license plates stolen in January 2012, and 113 this year.

Thieves are going after the registration tab on the plate. In years past they would cut the tab off the edge. People were advised to put the tab in the middle of the plate, so now, thieves are taking the entire plate.

Police are selling clear plate covers and will soon start selling anti-theft fasteners in an effort to thwart the thieves. The items are also available at the licensing office of City Hall and at many auto parts stores.