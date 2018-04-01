License Pulled for Imprisoned Missouri Doctor

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities have revoked the medical license of a former southwest Missouri doctor sentenced to federal prison for illegally distributing prescription painkillers.

Nolan Crisp, of Halfway, was sentenced in October to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to illegal distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance. He worked from June 2009 to November 2010 at a clinic in Bolivar providing pain management and other medical services.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts revoked Crisp's license Wednesday. The terms of the discipline allow Crisp, who is 76, to apply to have his license reinstated in seven years.