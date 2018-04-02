Licking Man Sentenced for Arson Fires at Truck Stops

LICKING (AP) -- A southwest Missouri man was sentenced to eight years in prison for setting arson fires at truck stops across six states.

Forty-two-year-old Steven Oakley Price, a truck driver from Licking, was sentenced Thursday on eight counts of arson.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Price admitted he set arson fires that burned several tractor-trailer trucks in Missouri, Georgia, Indiana, West Virginia, Iowa and Illinois between August 2009 and June 2010.

Prosecutors say Price put fuel-soaked objects in or around the wheel wells of tractor-trailer trucks.

Police used GPS data provided by Price's employer, Tennant Truck Lines of Orion, Ill., to track his movements.

Investigators say GPS data placed Price at or near the scene of nine arson fires set under commercial tractor-trailer rigs in Missouri, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana.