Lieutenant Governor Backing Thompson Presidential Bid

2007

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Ronald Reagan did it, and one of Missouri's top elected officials believes Fred Thompson could also make the transition from actor to president. Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder is a Cape Girardeau Republican who also serves as associate publisher of the Southeast Missourian newspaper. Kinder wrote in the newspaper Sunday that he is supporting Thompson for president. He calls Thompson, quote, "the closest thing to a natural" since Reagan. Thompson is 65. The Republican retired from the Senate in 2003 to return to acting. Kinder cites Thompson's staunch conservatism, along with his potential mainstream appeal as an actor.