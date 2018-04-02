Life Jackets Float

It's all in a day's work for the Lubbert family.

"She's the most important thing in my life, so we have to keep her safe."

It was a surprise for the family when they got here and found out the jackets they had just didn't fit, but then a replacement just in time to keep this family from being grounded.

"We probably would have been staying here because we wouldn't have gotten out on the water without her being safe," Lubbert said.

Lubbert didn't have any clue she'd be looking for a life jacket, but she was sure she wouldn't put her daughter at risk, even if that was the end of their trip.

Charles Meyer of Towboat U.S. says, "You're on the lake with boats and everything. An accident could happen instantly."

Lubbert got the jackets from The Boat U.S. Foundation. He says all parents have to do is show identification and a phone number in order to get a jacket.

"This is a very small step to prevent anything like that from happening," said Meyer.

The program's for children 7 and under. And with only 12 jackets to begin with, Meyer says if he has to get more, the extra effort would be a welcome task.

To learn more about getting a life jacket, you can call Towboat U.S. at 573-216-4701 or Brideview Marine at 573-302-7633

Reported by: Paul Matadeen