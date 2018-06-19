Life Sized Tigers Prowl in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Life-sized tigers will be sold to raise money for local charities on Sunday. The Tigers on the Prowl charity effort will hold a Benefit Auction at The Crossing Church showcasing ten fiberglass life-sized tigers.

Each tiger will be raising money for a different local charity.Ten local artists designed the tigers, and, in return, ten businesses funded the tigers. The ten tigers were introduced to residents and visitors in June.

Founder and Director of Tigers on the Prowl Chuck Crews said he hopes this helps a wide range of charities in the area.

"We have smaller charities like Love Inc, Into Action, and Granny's House that are doing wonderful work, but everyone might not know about them, so we are hoping that this will help people become aware to them a little bit more." said Crews.

Crews hopes to raise about $5,000 to $6,000 for each charity. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the live auction will start at 7 p.m at The Crossing.

Guests will be able to enjoy food and live music. Tickets are available at the door for $25.