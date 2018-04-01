Light Atop Liberty Memorial to Shine Again

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The restored torch at the top of the Liberty Memorial in Kansas City will be reignited with an improved system intended to save the memorial money.

The steam "flame" has been visible for decades in Kansas City, but was largely shut down for about a year during renovation work.

The Kansas City Star reports that the restored torch will be restarted Friday evening. It is the final piece in a nearly $5 million package of improvements that's also included repairing the monument's limestone.

The lighting effect for the flame has cost the memorial about $100,000 a year in energy bills. But the work done to improve the system included adding a new sensor and valve system that could end up saving the memorial about $30,000 a year.