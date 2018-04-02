Light-rail train kills pedestrian in St. Louis County

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County police were investigating after a light-rail train struck and killed a pedestrian.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that MetroLink officials said the collision happened around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Police didn't immediately release the name or gender of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident temporarily disrupted MetroLink service. During the disruption, buses were used to transport passengers between two stations.