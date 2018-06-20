Lighting Up for Charity

You can usually find Emery and his wife out taking donations from hundreds of cars that pass by during the holiday season. All of the money collected goes to Habitat for Humanity. Last year the Emery's collected more than $4,000 and are on their way to that amount again this year.

"To me it's just seeing the joy that we can bring to other people this holiday season. People have made this as much a tradition of their Christmas as we have putting it up," said Emery.

The lights are on from about 5-11:00 p.m. Emery says none of his money earned goes to the electric bill, because it's his contribution to charity.