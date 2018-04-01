Lightning strike causes tree to fall on a Boone County home

COLUMBIA- Wednesday's downpour brought lightning and power outages for some Columbia residents. Lightning struck a tree on Sycamore Hills Road, which caused the tree to fall onto a home.

No injuries were reported. The residents of the home said this is not the first time a storm has caused a tree to fall on their home.

Just under 700 power outages were reported in Boone County. Twenty-two people were without power in Columbia.