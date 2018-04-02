Lightning strike damages Pulaski County 911 system

PULASKI - Only one 911 line is operational at the Pulaski County Call Center after a lightning strike damaged the 911 communications system.

No 911 calls placed in Pulaski County have been lost, as all calls automatically rollover to a neighboring county, in the event the 911 communications system is damaged.

The ambulance district and the water treatment lines have also been affected, but it is unknown at this time to what degree.

Pulaski County is working to restore the damaged 911 lines.