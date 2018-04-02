Like Father, Like Son

1 decade 1 year 5 months ago Sunday, October 29 2006 Oct 29, 2006 Sunday, October 29, 2006 10:39:55 PM CST October 29, 2006 in Sports

Playing Oklahoma filled Missouri's senior safety David Overstreet with a special excitement. His dad used to play for the Sooners and even though it was more than a quarter century ago, it's a story of like father, like son.

Looking at images of David Overstreet through the years and you'll notice he always carries a smile.

"My mom tells me all the time growing up, 'it's amazing how you can never meet somebody but you pick up all their personality features,'" said Overstreet.

To Missouri football fans, David Overstreet is the safety on one of the best defenses in the Big 12. But to his family and his father's friends, he's like a living ghost.

"This past summer I saw my uncle for the first time in about 10 years and he started crying and he said 'you sound just like David.'"

He carries the same name as his dad, who was a running back for Oklahoma from 1977 to 1980.

He was a first round NFL draft pick who saw his dreams cut short when he died in a car accident when his son was only one.

"All I could see was pictures and there were never any pictures of me with my father going around."

But thanks to the Oklahoma Sooners Video Department, Overstreet recently got a chance to watch some of his dad in action.

"The way he was on the field, that emotion. The way he was playing and laughing with everybody. When they showed him in the locker room and everybody's smiling and laughing. That's a lot like me."

Just days after first watching the video, David gave his mom a look back into the past. She watched her son run with the ball, just like dad, for his first college touchdown.

"My momma used to say it takes her back every time. Said I look just like him when I'm carrying the ball. He could really, really run with the ball. It's like every time they snapped it, his heart came out. People tell me all the time I play with my heart and I guess that's where I got it from."

Overstreet has a tattoo of his dad and a bible verse on his arm. He says before every game he talks to his dad.

"My tattoos are my two inspirations, my father and the Lord. With my dad and the Lord backing me up, there's nothing nobody can tell me I can't do."

After his freshman season, David added a simple second to the back of his jersey, a reminder he's not David Junior.

"When you're the second, you're just the next coming, next in line. You're the heir to the throne. So that's why I put second on the back."

There's at least one other thing David noticed in the video.

"Captain."-Just like his son, 26 years ago David captained Oklahoma.

"All the things I've gotten growing up make me feel like I'm living in a legacy and I take pride in that."

David says he knows how he'd try to tackle his dad, through the hips and hamstrings. Cause if you tried to arm tackle him, he'll go right through you.

Overstreet said watching the video of his dad was probably the greatest thing to happen in his life. He said he watched it over and over about five times, and smiled like a little kid.

