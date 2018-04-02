Limited tram rides resume at the Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tram rides to the top of the Gateway Arch have resumed, but on a limited basis.

Tram rides were suspended early this year as part of the $380 million makeover of the Arch and the grounds around it.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported while work continues on the Arch's underground museum and the visitors center, tram tickets are being sold in advance through the Old Courthouse or by phone. Only ticket holders can get inside the Arch during the current construction.