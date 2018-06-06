Limiting Stripping at the Lake

One club, Gentleman's Quarters, doesn't look like much from the outside, but inside the club is causing considerable controversy. The Lake Ozark Planning and Zoning Committee met Wednesday in City Hall to discuss regulating sexually-oriented businesses.

City Attorney Brian Hey's 37-page proposal uses national figures on sexually-transmitted diseases to support Lake Ozark's case. But, the club's owner disputed those numbers.

"These findings here might be true for scum places or low-class places scattered throughout the industry which, trust me, there is some, I know about that," said Jim Davis. "But we have nothing like this."

And, not all committee members favor the proposed restrictions.

"Why in the heck waste our money on something the state's already working on?" asked Ron Lunsford.

The committee decided to delay any action until a Missouri Senate committee recommends next month how to regulate sexually-oriented businesses. Gentleman's Quarters also faced legal action in 2000 when Lake Ozark tried to regulate dancers' outfits until the Missouri Court of Appeals ruled against the city.