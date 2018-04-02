Lincoln Announces New Scholarships

Lincoln University announced Monday that it will give out 10 scholarships to students who are enrolled in the Missouri 529 college savings plan, or "most" program.

The scholarships are $500 each per year.

Lincoln University President Carolyn Mahoney says the scholarship plus money from the "most" program will cover all of a student's costs right now.

Students say having money for college is a big reason to enroll.

"A lot of people skip out on college just because they think that there is no way they can pay for it, and a lot of people don't want to take out student loans and wind up $40-50,000 or however much in debt when they get out of school," said student Tasha Ives.

The scholarships will be available to students starting next semester on a first come, first serve basis.