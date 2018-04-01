Lincoln Baseball Team to Hold Golf Fundraiser, Alumni Game

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Lincoln University baseball team in October will hold a two-man scramble golf tournament from which all proceeds will go toward helping the team purchase equipment and maintain LU Baseball Field.

The team will also hold an alumni game Oct. 21 open to all former Lincoln players.

The golf tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Railwood Golf Club in Holts Summit, Mo. Those participating will play 18 holes for $55 a person. Hole sponsorships are also available for $60. There will be a silent auction, as well as team and individual prizes.

For more information, call Patrick Evans at 573-338-1309.

The alumni game will happen Oct. 21 at LU Baseball Field. For more information or to reserve a spot, call head coach Jim Dapkus at 573-681-5334 or email him as dapkusj@lincolnu.edu.

