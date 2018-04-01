Lincoln Basketball Double-Header to be Televised

JEFFERSON CITY -- Lincoln's women's and men's basketball home games against Northeastern State on December 8 will be televised on the MIAA Network, the league announced on Sunday. The contests will be one of just three double-headers being aired by the network, which is available locally in Jefferson City and Columbia on Mediacom's channel 22.

The Blue Tigers' games vs. the RiverHawks have been moved up a half hour to accommodate the network's broadcast schedule. The women's game will now begin at 1:07 p.m. CT while the men's game is now slated for a 3:07 p.m. CT start.

Both contests will be in Jason Gym on Lincoln University's campus. It will be the first meeting for both programs as league rivals, as Northeastern State is one of four teams joining the MIAA for the 2012-13 season, with the others being Lindenwood, Nebraska-Kearney and Central Oklahoma.

Lincoln will kick off the MIAA Network's basketball slate, which will feature three double-headers as well as both the men's and women's tournament championships games. In addition to LU's Dec. 8 match-ups, the MIAA Network will also broadcast the Feb. 23 double-header between Nebraska-Kearney and Missouri Western and the March 2 double-header between Central Missouri and Washburn. The network will close its season on March 10, 2013 with the MIAA Women's and Men's Basketball Championship Games, which will be played at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

Lincoln is an NCAA Division II program that plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. The men's team is led by head coach John Redmond, in his fourth year as the head coach and his sixth season overall with the program. The women's team is coached by Nicole Collier, who is in her first year as the head coach and fourth overall with the program.