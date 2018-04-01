Lincoln Basketball to Host Camp with Boys & Girls Club

JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln men's basketball team will host a special skills camp for kids involved with the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital City from June 3-6. The camp, which will begin at 1:00 p.m. CDT and run until 5:00 p.m. CDT, will be held in Jason Gym, with members of the Blue Tigers' coaching staff providing instruction on the fundamentals of basketball.

The camp for the Boys & Girls Club will be held the week before the start of LU's regular summer camps, which will take place the weeks of June 10-13, June 17-20 and June 24-27. According to Lincoln head coach John Redmond, interest by the Boys & Girls Club in those summer camps is what led to the Blue Tigers hosting a special one of that organization.

"(The Boys & Girls Club) wanted to know how to get in to the summer camps," Redmond said. "They said that, financially, some of the young men and women they work with may not financially be able to participate. I spoke with our athletic director (Betty Kemna) and we decided that, instead of just having one or two kids from that group join our camps, we wanted to do a special one for the whole organization. My coaching staff had been looking for a way to get more involved in the community, a way to give back a little, and we're excited."

The camp will allow kids involved with the Boys & Girls Club of all skill levels to improve their abilities in a fun, friendly environment. Redmond and Assistant Coach Spencer Williams will work with the campers to help improve their dribbling, ball-handling, defending, footwork and shooting skills. Furthermore, while it will be the LU men's basketball team holding the camp, Redmond said that children from both genders will get something out of the instruction.

"It'll be male coaches that's [leading] this thing, but all we're going to coaching is the fundamentals," Redmond said. "We've got some ladies out here in America that are real good at basketball and, when their young, they sometimes don't have opportunities to learn the game. We've had parents calling about if their girls can be a part of this, and I said 'that would be great.' We're going to teach everyone that comes about the basics of basketball."