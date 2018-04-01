Lincoln County Man Avoids Jail Time In Infant's Overdose Death

TROY (AP) - A 29-year-old Lincoln County man will avoid further jail time after pleading to a reduced charge of child welfare endangerment in connection with his infant niece's accidental death from a drug overdose.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that David A. Brewer of Troy was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation on the misdemeanor charge after pleading no contest in the child's death. He was initially charged in September 2012 with involuntary manslaughter in the 8-month-old girl's death. Brewer must also undergo evaluation and possible treatment for substance abuse.

Brewer's girlfriend, 39-year-old Heather M. Maune, is scheduled to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter next month. The couple was babysitting the child, who died of oxycodone intoxication.