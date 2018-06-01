Lincoln County man charged in abuse of 3-month-old son

TROY (AP) — A man accused of abusing his 3-month-old son has been charged with in Lincoln County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Steven Kyle Schnell was charged with child abuse Thursday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office later announced that 3-month-old Sawyer Schnell had died shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, officers responded to the suspect's home in the Moscow Mills area Wednesday. Police said the child's mother took the boy to the hospital after noticing something was wrong with him.

Police said the child had several injuries that included bleeding of the brain and detached retinas.

Schnell is being held in jail in lieu of $500,000 cash-only bail. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.