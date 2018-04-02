Lincoln Dorm Catches Fire

The Red Cross responded shortly after the call and are working with the university to set up a temporary dorm in the school's gymnasium.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but the damage was substantial. The ten story building suffered damage mostly on the fifth floor, where the fire started. Lower floors got water damage and smoke destroyed some belongings in the upper rooms.

"It's pitch black everywhere, there's a lot of wires hanging from the ceiling, a lot of holes have been made in the dry wall," said Lonnie Beauchamp of Servicemaster Clean. "A lot of student's contents in the rooms have been melted. Windows have been blown out and there's a lot debris all over the floor. It almost looks kind of like a war scene."

School officials hope to re-open the bottom floors in the next week, but the damage in some areas will take much longer to fix.